How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19 Published 9:53 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Missouri Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: