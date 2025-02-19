Hawks vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Tuesday, March 4 Published 5:38 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Bucks 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bucks 116.7 Points Avg. 114.3 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.3% Field Goal % 48% 34.8% Three Point % 38.7%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per contest.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.

Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Capela collects one block an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bucks’ Top Players

Damian Lillard’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 25.8 points per game and 7.5 assists per game to go with 4.7 rebounds per contest.

This season, Bobby Portis has a statline that includes 13.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Lillard knocks down 3.5 threes per game.

Lillard’s 1.2 steals and Brook Lopez’s 1.9 blocks per game are important to the Bucks’ defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Bucks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/21 Wizards – Away – 2/23 Heat – Home – 2/25 Rockets – Away – 2/27 Nuggets – Home – 3/1 Mavericks – Away – 3/4 Hawks – Away – 3/5 Mavericks – Home – 3/8 Magic – Home – 3/9 Cavaliers – Home – 3/11 Pacers – Away – 3/13 Lakers – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: