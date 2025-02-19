Harlan goes from flood to snow Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Harlan County is now facing a winter storm warning combined with a cold weather advisory with 3 to 7 inches of snow possible with temperatures expected to dip down into the teens on Friday, and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Harlan and surrounding counties. Snowfall of 3 to 7 inches is possible, causing slippery, hazardous road conditions. A cold weather advisory is also in effect until noon on Thursday, Feb. 20. Temperatures reaching from 10 degrees to zero are expected at multiple locations throughout the area on Thursday through Friday morning.

Caution while traveling outside or if outdoors for extended periods is advised. Wear appropriate clothing such as a hat, coat and gloves.