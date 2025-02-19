College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 19 Published 1:48 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The SEC hoops slate on Wednesday is sure to please. The matchups include the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena, and there are picks against the spread available in this article.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Kentucky -5.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky -5.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Alabama +1.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri -1.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Arkansas +16.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 14.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 14.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -16.5

Auburn -16.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN

