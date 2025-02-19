Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on February 22
Published 5:55 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Colorado Avalanche’s Martin Necas and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-135)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|21
|66
|87
|Martin Necas
|57
|20
|45
|65
|Cale Makar
|57
|22
|41
|63
|Artturi Lehkonen
|45
|23
|10
|33
|Casey Mittelstadt
|57
|9
|23
|32
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|54
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|54
|17
|28
|45
|Roman Josi
|50
|9
|28
|37
|Ryan O’Reilly
|51
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|54
|17
|15
|32
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche net the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 185 this season.
- Colorado ranks 22nd in total goals against, conceding 3.0 goals per game (173 total) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche’s 21.82% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The Predators’ 143 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 179 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have a 21.43% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 17 percentage.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: