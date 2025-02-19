2026 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 2:40 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Who do you think will capture the National Championship this season? There are plenty of contenders vying for the college football title, with Ohio State (+500) and Texas (+550) looking like two of the early favorites. Below, we list all of the odds so you can make an informed bet.
Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Ohio State or your own favorite team’s odds to win the national championship.
Top 2026 College Football Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Ohio State
|+500
|Texas
|+550
|Georgia
|+650
|Oregon
|+750
|Penn State
|+900
|Notre Dame
|+1400
|Alabama
|+1500
|LSU
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Clemson
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2200
|Ole Miss
|+2500
Email newsletter signup
Make your national championship winning pick on BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: