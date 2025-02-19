2026 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 2:40 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Who do you think will capture the National Championship this season? There are plenty of contenders vying for the college football title, with Ohio State (+500) and Texas (+550) looking like two of the early favorites. Below, we list all of the odds so you can make an informed bet.

Top 2026 College Football Championship Odds

Team Odds to Win Ohio State +500 Texas +550 Georgia +650 Oregon +750 Penn State +900 Notre Dame +1400 Alabama +1500 LSU +2000 Tennessee +2000 Clemson +2000 Michigan +2200 Ole Miss +2500

