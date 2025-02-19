2025 Tennessee Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:45 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Don’t make a futures wager on the Tennessee Volunteers to win the 2025 SEC title or win the College Football Playoff National Championship before diving into the stats below.

Tennessee Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

