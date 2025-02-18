Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 18 Published 1:28 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court across nine games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers playing the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 81, Oklahoma 69

Florida 81, Oklahoma 69 Projected Favorite: Florida by 12.7 points

Florida by 12.7 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Mississippi State 72

Texas A&M 73, Mississippi State 72 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 1.0 points

Texas A&M by 1.0 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 75, Purdue 73

Michigan State 75, Purdue 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 2.4 points

Michigan State by 2.4 points Pick ATS: Purdue (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 81, Colorado 65

Iowa State 81, Colorado 65 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 16.1 points

Iowa State by 16.1 points Pick ATS: Colorado (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 69

Texas Tech 74, TCU 69 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 5.6 points

Texas Tech by 5.6 points Pick ATS: TCU (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Illinois 76

Wisconsin 78, Illinois 76 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 1.7 points

Wisconsin by 1.7 points Pick ATS: Illinois (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 80, Seton Hall 58

Marquette 80, Seton Hall 58 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 21.7 points

Marquette by 21.7 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: BYU 74, Kansas 73

BYU 74, Kansas 73 Projected Favorite: BYU by 0.1 points

BYU by 0.1 points Pick ATS: Kansas (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 75, Arizona State 66

Houston 75, Arizona State 66 Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.5 points

Houston by 9.5 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: