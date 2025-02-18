Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 20 Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 113 – Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.2)

Hawks (-3.2) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 222.7

The Hawks (27-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 2.7% more often than the Magic (26-30-0) this season.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.1% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (62.9%).

Orlando’s games have gone over the total 39.3% of the time this season (22 out of 56), less often than Atlanta’s games have (32 out of 55).

The Magic have a .656 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-11) this season while the Hawks have a .472 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-19).

Magic Performance Insights

Although the Magic are averaging just 104 points per game (worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by giving up 105.4 points per game.

Orlando has not been allowing many rebounds this year, ranking second-best in the NBA (41.4 rebounds allowed per game), but it ranks fourth-worst in the league with just 41.6 boards per contest.

The Magic haven’t produced many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.1 assists per contest.

Orlando ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 18th in the league by averaging 13.7 turnovers per contest.

In terms of threes, the Magic have been inefficient, as they rank worst in the league in three-pointers made (11.1 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (30.6%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (116.7 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (119.1 points conceded).

Atlanta is 10th in the league in rebounds per game (45) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Hawks are second-best in the league in assists (29.4 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

The Hawks make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

