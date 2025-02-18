How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

Published 9:58 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

St. John’s Red Storm at No. 23 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Seton Hall Pirates

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 19 Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Print Article

SportsPlus