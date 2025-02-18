How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19 Published 9:58 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

St. John’s Red Storm at No. 23 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 19 Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

