How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Published 1:58 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

Just one top-25 game is on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Oklahoma State Cowgirls taking on the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Utes

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

Print Article

SportsPlus