How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18 Published 12:55 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

