How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Published 12:55 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked teams are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars

No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

