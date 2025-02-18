How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18
Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Texas A&M Aggies versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Today’s SEC Games
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
