How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18 Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Texas A&M Aggies versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Today’s SEC Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

