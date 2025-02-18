How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Texas A&M Aggies versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

