Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Hawks 123.3 Points Avg. 116.7 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 48.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 37.5% Three Point % 34.8%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.9 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Jackson racks up 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home –

