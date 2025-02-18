College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 18 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday’s SEC college basketball slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and we have picks against the spread below for all the games.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Oklahoma +15.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators

Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 12.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 12.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -15.5

Florida -15.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 18

February 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1.0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 1.0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -2.5

Mississippi State -2.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 18

February 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: LSU -2.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 5.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 5.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -2.5

LSU -2.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 18

February 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: