Key to the City presented to banker Published 7:49 am Monday, February 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A long-time employee of a local bank was recently presented with the Key to the City of Harlan during a celebration held at her place of employment, Hearthside Bank. The event was attended by local government officials, fellow employees, friends and well wishers all there to celebrate the uncommon achievement.

Beverly Jones, Vice-President and Branch Operations Manager at Hearthside Bank (formerly Home Federal), has worked with the company for 50 years.

City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors was among those in attendance, presenting Jones with the Key to the City in recognition of her long career.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a milestone that most people never live to see,” Meadors said of Jones’ 50-year career. “She’s been a fixture out here forever, that’s not a common occurrence these days, most people work many jobs during their career. She has been able to stick with this one, and in my understanding, she’s not leaving, she’s going to keep on working. She’s to be congratulated on that. She’s a good employee and a good ambassador for Harlan.”

Harlan City Council member Jeff Phillips also attended the event.

“I think it’s a phenomenal accomplishment,” Phillips said. “What a tremendous example she has set for future generations. She is highly regarded throughout the community, been a fantastic resident of the city of Harlan, and we’re really proud she’s getting the recognition she deserves today.”

Jones was just a little late for her own party since she was busy working with a customer when the time for the event rolled around. She mentioned the event did not come as a surprise.

“They did let me know so it wasn’t a surprise,” Jones said. “Of course, I’m here most of the time so they couldn’t really make it a surprise. It’s so nice, so many people came to see me, it’s just absolutely wonderful. I’m honored.”

Along with the Key to the City, Jones was also presented with several keepsakes during the ceremony, including an official letter from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, I congratulate you on 50 years of dedicated and remarkable service with Hearthside Bank,” Beshear wrote. “As a lifelong career banker, you have indeed proven yourself as a valuable, loyal and dependable team member.”

Alex Cooke, President and CEO of Hearthside Bank, shared his thoughts on Jones’ long career.

“We’ve been blessed to work with someone like Beverly, she’s loyal and hard working,” Cooke said. “Beverly is the first one to join the 50-year club. We wish her the best. She’s been a pleasure to work with. We’ve credited a lot of our success to Beverly and her commitment to taking care of her employees as a manager and her customers for the last 50 years.”