How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17 Published 12:54 am Monday, February 17, 2025

The Monday college basketball slate includes two games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Arizona Wildcats playing the Baylor Bears.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 13 Arizona Wildcats at Baylor Bears

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

