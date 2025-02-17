How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17
Published 4:59 am Monday, February 17, 2025
SEC teams are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Today’s SEC Games
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
