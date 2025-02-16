Tennessee vs. Alabama Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 1
Published 5:07 am Sunday, February 16, 2025
Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Alabama 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Alabama
|74.6
|Points For
|90.3
|60.5
|Points Against
|79.1
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|37.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.3%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
|28.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|29.8%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.5 points per game.
- Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.8 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.5 assists per matchup.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.3 shots from deep per game.
- Zeigler leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.8 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.
Alabama’s Top Players
- Mark Sears holds the top spot on the Crimson Tide scoring and assist lists, tallying 17.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.
- Grant Nelson collects all of the boards and is the Alabama leader in rebounds, getting 8.3 per game.
- Sears is tops from three-point range for the Crimson Tide, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
- Nobody on Alabama grabs more steals than Labaron Philon (1.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Nelson (1.3 per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/8/2025
|South Carolina
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
Mizzou Arena
|2/22/2025
|Kentucky
|–
Coleman Coliseum
|2/25/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
Coleman Coliseum
|3/1/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|Florida
|–
Coleman Coliseum
|3/8/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
Neville Arena
id: