Tennessee vs. Alabama Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 1 Published 5:07 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Alabama 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Alabama 74.6 Points For 90.3 60.5 Points Against 79.1 45.5% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.3% 34.1% Three Point % 33.9% 28.2% Opponent Three Point % 29.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.5 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.8 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 7.5 assists per matchup.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.3 shots from deep per game.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.8 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.

Alabama’s Top Players

Mark Sears holds the top spot on the Crimson Tide scoring and assist lists, tallying 17.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Grant Nelson collects all of the boards and is the Alabama leader in rebounds, getting 8.3 per game.

Sears is tops from three-point range for the Crimson Tide, hitting 2.3 treys per game.

Nobody on Alabama grabs more steals than Labaron Philon (1.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Nelson (1.3 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Alabama Schedule

