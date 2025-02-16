How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17
Published 9:58 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025
The Duke Blue Devils versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of five games on Monday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan Wolverines at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
