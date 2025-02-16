How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17 Published 9:58 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Duke Blue Devils versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is one of five games on Monday’s college basketball slate that has a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Michigan Wolverines at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

