How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 16 Published 12:45 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (17-7) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Tennessee Volunteers (18-6) on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Rebels are 37th in the country in points scored (76.7 per game) and 13th-best in points conceded (54.4).

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in the country by pulling down 38 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 143rd in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

The Rebels are 21st-best in college basketball in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the nation by forcing 21.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 99th in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

At 5.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 30.4% from downtown, the Rebels are 251st and 214th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

With 4.7 threes conceded per game, Tennessee ranks 31st in college basketball. It is ceding a 27.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 39th in college basketball.

The Rebels attempt 27.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.4% of the Rebels’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 81.6% are 2-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Rebels are the 37th-ranked squad in the country (76.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 13th-best (54.4 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Ole Miss is 76th in the nation in rebounds (34.8 per game). It is seventh-best in rebounds allowed (26.2 per game).

This season the Rebels are 21st-best in the country in assists at 17.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Ole Miss is 41st in the country in committing them (12.8 per game). It is 22nd-best in forcing them (19.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Rebels are 251st in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.3). They are 214th in 3-point percentage at 30.4%.

Ole Miss is the third-best squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (3.8 per game) and 104th in 3-point percentage defensively (29.4%).

In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 27.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 72.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 18.4% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 81.6% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 24 17.2 5.9 3.3 3.1 0.8 1 Ruby Whitehorn 24 13.2 4.4 1.7 1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 22 12.6 2.9 1.6 1 0.1 2.7 Lazaria Spearman 24 11.5 6 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 24 10.4 3.7 5 1.3 0.1 2.1

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 24 12.7 5.2 3.8 1 1 0.2 Sira Thienou 24 11.7 4.5 2.3 2.8 0.3 1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 24 11.4 5.3 3.2 1.5 0.9 1.1 Starr Jacobs 24 11.2 6.8 1 1.9 0.3 0 Kirsten Deans 24 8.3 2.2 2.5 1 0.1 1.5

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

