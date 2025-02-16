A Wynn-Wynn situation — Star Harlan guard carrying on family tradition Published 10:46 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

A member of the Harlan High School varsity basketball team since the end of the previous decade, Aymanni Wynn has carved our her place in the history of a program that goes back a half century. Wynn has scored 2,326 points as a five-year starter with six years of varsity experience and has been ranked among the 13th Region’s best players for the past three years.

Aymanni’s basketball journey, however, began much earlier as the daughter of one of the best players in Harlan County history. Savanna Wynn was a star at Cawood in the early 2000s as a power forward with the ability to score from anywhere but best known for her power and aggressiveness around the basket. She led the Trojanettes to three straight 52nd District Tournament titles through her senior year in 2023 and became only the second girl in school history to earn all-state honors as a third-team Associated Press selection. Like her daughter, who trails only all-stater Jordan Brock in HHS history, Wynn was second in all-time scoring at Cawood before going to play at Concord University, a Division II school in West Virginia,

Savanna said she didn’t push her oldest daughter into the game, but was more than ready to offer advice and a little coaching when the time came.

“I was busy with school the first four years of her life, but we played in the driveway. I let her choose her own route. I encouraged basketball, but Aymanni is a very strong-headed kid, and I knew if I chose it for her she never would,” Savanna said after the Lady Dragons’ recent Senior Night ceremonies to honor Aymanni, along with forward Kylie Noe and center Abbi Fields. “We went through the cheerleading phase, the dance phase and everything but basketball. Then she decided this is what she needs to do and fell in love with it.”

Aymanni remembers her early basketball days when mom was also the coach.

“I started playing very young with AAU and her having her own teams, around first or second grade,” Aymanni said. “She definitely made me better. She pushed me to do my best and knew the potential I had. “

Aymanni has also heard the stories about her mom’s basketball days.

“I hear about her all the time, and that’s kind of cool,” Aymanni said. “I try to be better.”

Wynn has carved our her own basketball legacy while helping rebuild a Harlan program that went through a rebuild after Brock graduated following regional championships in 2016 and 2017. The Lady Dragons suffered through five straight losing seasons before getting to 18-14 last year and making it back to the 13th Region Tournament after a five-year absence. She is having a strong senior campaign, averaging 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the 17-12 Lady Dragons.

“She means a lot to our program in general,” said Harlan coach Mackenzie Varner, a key player on both the regional championship teams of the previous decade. “She’s a great leader and great competitor. Her work ethic has been showing recently.”

Aymanni had a chance to reflect on her long career after the Senior Night program.

“It’s insane, but I’m glad I was able to play so long because basketball is very special and to keep the tradition of my mom, my aunt (Sierra Wynn Crow – the HHS volleyball coach).

Even with Aymanni’s years of varsity experience, does mom still provide basketball guidance?

“After every game, we have our talk,” said Aymanni with a smile. “She’s pretty tough, but not so tough I can’t handle it. She knows what I can handle. It all helped make me better.”

Wynn had a 28-point game Friday in a 71-42 victory at Harlan County, and the Lady Dragons appear to have their best shot at a district title since last winning in 2016. Wynn’s sister, Peyshaunce, has joined her sister and Noe as a star for this year’s squad even though she’s only a freshman.

“It’s super exciting because we’re playing all-around good basketball, both for myself and my team,” Aymanni said. “We’re confident we’re going to go into the district and do what we need to do. Me and Kylie (Noe) and Abbi (Fields) want it so bad because we’ve been in a position we’ve not been able to finish it out. It’s on our minds because we want it so much.”

Aymanni isn’t sure if basketball will remain a part or her life after high school.

“I have not decided,” she said. “Basketball is still an option, but I haven’t made my decision.”

If basketball does end this year, or if it carries on another four or five years in college, both mom and daughter have enjoyed the experience.

“My heart is so full to watch everything Aymanni has done, and then get to watch them both out on the court,” Savanna said. “How they play together, and then come home and talk about it, is special. It has been a journey I’ll never forget.”