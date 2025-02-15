Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 16
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
Top 25 teams will take the court in four games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Creighton Bluejays playing the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. For ATS picks for each game, see the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Wichita State Shockers vs. No. 14 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 79, Wichita State 71
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Wichita, Kansas
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ohio State 77, Michigan 75
- Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 2.2 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 24 Creighton Bluejays
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Creighton 70
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.4 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 84, Iowa 73
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 10.8 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.