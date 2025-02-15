How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16
Published 9:58 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
There are 11 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 NC State Wolfpack at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 USC Trojans at Washington Huskies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
