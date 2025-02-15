How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 8:57 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

Ranked squads are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in four games, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
