How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16 Published 8:57 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in four games, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

