How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – February 15

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) will visit the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Commodores are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 47th.

The Volunteers average 74.3 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.2 the Commodores give up.

Tennessee has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 72.2 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.7%).

Vanderbilt is 17-6 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Commodores are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 60th.

The Commodores’ 80.6 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 59.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

When Vanderbilt gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 13-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is scoring 80.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.0).

Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.8 on the road.

Tennessee is draining 8.8 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 1.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.0 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

At home, Vanderbilt averages 84.1 points per game. Away, it scores 75.8.

In 2024-25 the Commodores are giving up 14.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than away (82.8).

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt knocks down fewer treys away (8.2 per game) than at home (8.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (32.2%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M – Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU – Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/4/2025 @ Florida L 86-75 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/8/2025 Texas W 86-78 Memorial Gymnasium 2/11/2025 Auburn L 80-68 Memorial Gymnasium 2/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/19/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena 2/22/2025 Ole Miss – Memorial Gymnasium

