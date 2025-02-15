How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – February 15

Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) will visit the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Commodores are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 47th.
  • The Volunteers average 74.3 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 72.2 the Commodores give up.
  • Tennessee has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 72.2 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.7%).
  • Vanderbilt is 17-6 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 60th.
  • The Commodores’ 80.6 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 59.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • When Vanderbilt gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 13-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is scoring 80.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.1 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.0).
  • Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.8 on the road.
  • Tennessee is draining 8.8 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 1.9% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.0 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Vanderbilt averages 84.1 points per game. Away, it scores 75.8.
  • In 2024-25 the Commodores are giving up 14.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than away (82.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt knocks down fewer treys away (8.2 per game) than at home (8.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (32.2%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2025 @ Florida L 86-75 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
2/8/2025 Texas W 86-78 Memorial Gymnasium
2/11/2025 Auburn L 80-68 Memorial Gymnasium
2/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/19/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/22/2025 Ole Miss Memorial Gymnasium

