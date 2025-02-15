How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
The UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off in one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature SEC squads.
Today’s SEC Games
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Florida Gators
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
