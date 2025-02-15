How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15
Published 1:53 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
There are eight games featuring an SEC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Auburn Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Today’s SEC Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- TV channel: ESPN
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- TV channel: SECN
No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- TV channel: SECN
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- TV channel: ESPN
LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- TV channel: SECN
No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- TV channel: ESPN
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- TV channel: SECN
