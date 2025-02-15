Hawks vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 28 Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-29) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Thunder 116.7 Points Avg. 117.8 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 104.9 46.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.8% Three Point % 35.9%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young puts up 23.7 points per game while tacking on 11.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Young makes 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels averages 3.0 steals per game. Capela collects 1.0 block a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Thunder’s Top Players

The Thunder go-to guy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leads active Thunder players in both scoring (32.5 points per game) and assists (6.1 assists per game).

Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.

Isaiah Joe averages 2.4 made threes per game.

The Thunder’s defensive efforts get a lift from Gilgeous-Alexander (1.9 steals and 1.0 block per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/12 Knicks L 149-148 Away +8.5 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Thunder in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/13 Timberwolves L 116-101 Away -9.5 2/21 Jazz – Away – 2/23 Timberwolves – Away – 2/24 Timberwolves – Home – 2/26 Nets – Away – 2/28 Hawks – Away – 3/2 Spurs – Away – 3/3 Rockets – Home – 3/5 Grizzlies – Away – 3/7 Trail Blazers – Home – 3/9 Nuggets – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: