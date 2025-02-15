Hawks vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 28

Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (26-29) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Thunder
116.7 Points Avg. 117.8
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 104.9
46.3% Field Goal % 47.5%
34.8% Three Point % 35.9%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young puts up 23.7 points per game while tacking on 11.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
  • Clint Capela contributes with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Young makes 2.9 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels averages 3.0 steals per game. Capela collects 1.0 block a contest.

Thunder’s Top Players

  • The Thunder go-to guy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leads active Thunder players in both scoring (32.5 points per game) and assists (6.1 assists per game).
  • Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.
  • Isaiah Joe averages 2.4 made threes per game.
  • The Thunder’s defensive efforts get a lift from Gilgeous-Alexander (1.9 steals and 1.0 block per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/12 Knicks L 149-148 Away +8.5
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/13 Timberwolves L 116-101 Away -9.5
2/21 Jazz Away
2/23 Timberwolves Away
2/24 Timberwolves Home
2/26 Nets Away
2/28 Hawks Away
3/2 Spurs Away
3/3 Rockets Home
3/5 Grizzlies Away
3/7 Trail Blazers Home
3/9 Nuggets Home

