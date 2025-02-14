Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 15 Published 8:29 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Top 25 teams will be in action in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Auburn Tigers playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. For ATS picks for each game, see the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 67

Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 67 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.3 points

Texas A&M by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 23 Clemson Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 74, Florida State 72

Clemson 74, Florida State 72 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 2.6 points

Clemson by 2.6 points Pick ATS: Florida State (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 66

Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 66 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 11.9 points

Tennessee by 11.9 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Wisconsin 72

Purdue 77, Wisconsin 72 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.9 points

Purdue by 4.9 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 72, Arizona 70

Houston 72, Arizona 70 Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.3 points

Houston by 2.3 points Pick ATS: Houston (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Oklahoma State 70

Texas Tech 79, Oklahoma State 70 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 9.3 points

Texas Tech by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 21 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 74, Georgia 72

Missouri 74, Georgia 72 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.9 points

Missouri by 1.9 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Auburn 80

Alabama 81, Auburn 80 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 1.2 points

Alabama by 1.2 points Pick ATS: Auburn (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 66

Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 66 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 9.9 points

Iowa State by 9.9 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 80, Stanford 62

Duke 80, Stanford 62 Projected Favorite: Duke by 18.1 points

Duke by 18.1 points Pick ATS: Stanford (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 71

Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 71 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.3 points

Ole Miss by 6.3 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Michigan State 74

Illinois 78, Michigan State 74 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 4.3 points

Illinois by 4.3 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Texas 76

Kentucky 79, Texas 76 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.7 points

Kentucky by 2.7 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 81, South Carolina 64

Florida 81, South Carolina 64 Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.7 points

Florida by 16.7 points Pick ATS: Florida (-15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Utes vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, Utah 69

Kansas 76, Utah 69 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 7.1 points

Kansas by 7.1 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

