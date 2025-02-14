Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 15 Published 1:49 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday’s contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-66 win, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, Vanderbilt projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total is currently listed at 137.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -12.5

Tennessee -12.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1000, Vanderbilt +640

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)

Vanderbilt (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee is 15-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt’s 15-9-0 ATS record. A total of nine out of the Volunteers’ games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Commodores’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 154.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Vanderbilt has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +361 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. It records 35.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 47th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.8 per outing.

Tennessee hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (109th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.1.

The Volunteers rank 93rd in college basketball by averaging 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in college basketball, allowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (66th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (180th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores put up 80.6 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per contest (200th in college basketball). They have a +201 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Vanderbilt ranks 217th in college basketball at 31.6 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 32.0 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Vanderbilt wins the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.5 (21st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

