“I Love Harlan” art exhibit at Harlan Center

The Harlan Center has has served as the location for many different sorts of events over the years, and gained a reputation as a centerpiece for much of the art made in, around and about Harlan County. That tradition continues during the month of February with the “I Love Harlan” exhibit, a collection of Harlan centric art.

According to the Harlan Tourism’s website at https://www.harlancountytrails.com, the exhibit began on Feb. 1, and will continue through the month ending on Feb. 28.

The I Love Harlan Art Exhibit can be found in the upstairs gallery of the Harlan Center.

The Visit Harlan County Facebook page explains the exhibit features selected works created by local artists. These artists each brought their talents and vision to bear to create specific pieces showing their appreciation for life in Harlan County.

The I Love Harlan exhibit offers viewers the opportunity to experience the artist’s interpretations on an up close basis.

There is also the opportunity to vote for your favorite work of art. When visiting the Harlan Center, pick up a voting card and fill it out to vote for your favorite work of art. Then, turn the card in at the front desk of the Harlan Center.

The piece receiving the most votes will win the First-Place prize of $300. Second Place wins $200, and Third Place wins $100.

The winners will be announced on March, 3.

“We are proud to display a wide array of artistic interpretations that showcase what Harlan means to our community,” states Harlan Tourism’s website at https://www.harlancountytrails.com, “Each piece tells a story, whether it’s a cherished local site, a significant moment, or a personal reflection on life in Harlan.”

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156 or visit www.harlantourism.com. The Harlan Center is located at 201 S. Main Street in downtown Harlan.