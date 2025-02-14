How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15 Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the court in one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 25 Baylor Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 24 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at BYU Cougars

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

