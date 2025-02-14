How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the court in one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 25 Baylor Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 24 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at BYU Cougars

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 13

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13

Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26

Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 13

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Print Article

SportsPlus