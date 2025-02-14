How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15
Published 8:54 pm Friday, February 14, 2025
Ranked squads will be on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 15 games, including the Auburn Tigers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks at Utah Utes
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: