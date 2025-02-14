How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15 Published 8:54 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Ranked squads will be on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 15 games, including the Auburn Tigers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks at Utah Utes

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

