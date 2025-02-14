Harlan County under flood watch Published 6:33 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County is under yet another flood watch for the upcoming weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a flood watch will remain in effect from late tonight, Friday, Feb.14, through the evening of Sunday, Feb. 16. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is likely, causing streams and creeks to rise out of their banks in many areas. Extensive flooding of creeks and rivers is possible.

A powerful storm system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain to eastern Kentucky on Saturday into early Sunday with rainfall of 2 to 4 inches expected, mostly falling in a 24-hour period. Localized rainfall exceeding 5 inches is possible. This rainfall on top of ground already saturated from recent rainfall can cause high impact flash flooding and river flooding. Rock and mud slides are also possible.

Email newsletter signup

Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and to remain alert for possible flood warnings and flash flood warnings. People in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action immediately.