College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 15 Published 9:48 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in SEC hoops, including a Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Texas A&M -8 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -8

Texas A&M -8 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Vanderbilt +12.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 11.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 11.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -12.5

Tennessee -12.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Missouri -1 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -1

Missouri -1 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Auburn +1.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -1.5

Alabama -1.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -8.5

Oklahoma -8.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -4.5

Ole Miss -4.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Kentucky +2.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -2.5

Texas -2.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Florida -15.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators

South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 16.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 16.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -15.5

Florida -15.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: