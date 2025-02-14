College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 15
Published 9:48 pm Friday, February 14, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in SEC hoops, including a Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Texas A&M -8 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -8
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vanderbilt +12.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 11.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -12.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri -1 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -1
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Auburn +1.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -1.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -8.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -4.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky +2.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -2.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida -15.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 16.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -15.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.