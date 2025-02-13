Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 13 Published 2:56 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday’s contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) and the Auburn Tigers (12-12) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-64 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Auburn projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee -16.5 Point total: 145.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Auburn (+16.5)

Auburn (+16.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 8-6-0, while Auburn’s is 6-4-0. A total of five out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Tigers’ games have gone over. The teams score an average of 159 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Auburn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game with a +452 scoring differential overall. They put up 90 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 70.3 per outing (306th in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 11th in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That’s 7.3 more than the 31 its opponents average.

Tennessee connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 33% rate (110th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 27.6% rate.

The Volunteers put up 97.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 75.9 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball play), 7.1 fewer than the 21.3 it forces on average (11th in college basketball).

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +174 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (113th in college basketball) and give up 61.8 per outing (120th in college basketball).

Auburn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It records 30.5 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.4.

Auburn connects on 3.8 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 4.8 on average.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 16.2 (227th in college basketball) while its opponents average 20.

