Strong fourth quarter helps Middlesboro snap 33-game losing streak against HC Published 8:48 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

MIDDLESBORO — Off to their best start in years, the Middlesboro Lady Jackets had gone in the other direction since playing in the state All “A” Classic last month.

The Lady Jackets lost five straight beginning with the state tournament, but are now on a two-game winning streak with a win Monday over Jenkins followed by a 62-54 win Wednesday over visiting Harlan County.

The win ended a 33-game losing streak for the Lady Jackets against Harlan County. Their last win over HCHS was a 52-49 victory on Feb. 21, 2011, in the opening round of the 52nd District Tournament.

“I’m really hoping this gets us back on an uphill climb. We had been struggling, so this is a big win for us,” Middlesboro coach Sally Adams said. “It’s good timing since the tournament starts soon.”

Both teams struggled offensively until Middlesboro hit six of nine shots in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory. Senior guard Keevi Betts hit three straight shots in the period and finished with a game-high 21 points, scoring her 2,000th career point with a free throw with 1:49 to play.

“I think we finally started executing our game plan,” Adams said. “We got into our man to man and didn’t let them penetrate. They like that dribble drive motion. All in all, I’m really proud of the girls.”

Harlan County’s season-long shooting problems continued as the Lady Bears hit only 10 of 50 shots from the field for 20 percent. HCHS hit only three of 27 3-point attempts.

“We can’t beat anybody shooting that poorly. We’re not moving the ball in halfcourt or rebounding,” Harlan County coach Gary Greer said.

Freshman guard Kylee Runions scored nine points to lead the 7-18 Lady Bears. Reagan Clem and Jaylee Cochran added eight points each.

Harlan County returns to action Friday at home against Harlan. Middlesboro plays at McCreary Central on Thursday.

———

Middlesboro 48, Harlan County 36

HARLAN COUNTY (7-18)

Jaycee Simpson 0-7 2-4 2, Reagan Clem 2-7 3-4 8, Jaylee Cochran 2-16 3-4 8, Kylee Runions 3-11 2-4 9, Lacey Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Taylynn Napier 0-4 3-4 3, Lauren Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Raegan Landa 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 10-50 13-20 36.

MIDDLESBORO (13-10)

Morgan Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Keevi Betts 6-21 8-9 21, Millie Roberts 3-8 2-2 8, Emily Lambert 2-12 3-4 9, Trinity Derossett 1-3 1-2 3, Addison Lucas 1-6 0-2 2, Addyson Larew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-53 16-21 48.

Harlan County 8 5 9 14 — 36

Middlesboro 7 7 12 22 — 48

3-point goals: Harlan County 3-27 (Clem 1-5, Runions 1-7, Cochran 1-11, Simpson 0-2, Napier 0-2), Middlesboro 4-27 (Lambert 2-16, Martin 1-2, Betts 1-7, Roberts 0-2). Rebounds: Harlan County 36 (Robinson 14, Landa 6, Runions 5, Cochran 4, Simpson 2, Clem 2, Napier 2, Lewis 1), Middlesboro 38 (Derossett 8, Roberts 7, Larew 6, Lambert 5, Martin 4, Betts 4, Lucas 4, ). Turnovers: Harlan County 13, Middlesboro 11. Fouled out: Harlan County (Landa), Middlesboro (Martin).