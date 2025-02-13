Jackets respond to Harlan surge, close out victory with 12-0 run Published 10:55 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

When a team with perhaps the region’s youngest lineup faces a team with one of the oldest, experience often prevails.

Williamsburg, with a roster featuring five seniors out of its top six players, watched a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter disintegrate into a two-point advantage with three minutes left on Thursday at Harlan. The young Dragons, featuring four freshmen starters, went on a 16-3 run in the third quarter sparked by two 3-pointers from Ethan Huff and one from Nate Montanaro.

The visiting Jackets regrouped just in time, closing the game with a 12-0 run to hang on for a 72-58 victory.

“I think that’s a testament to our schedule. We just came out of a really tough district, and we’ve battled,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “Credit to them for pushing us. They were really aggressive, and we were lackadaisical for that moment. We gathered ourselves, and our guys did a good job of regrouping and getting that lead back.”

“I’m so proud and appreciative of how hard they played. They fight to the end,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “We’re young, and they are learning how to play and how to win.”

Senior forward Andrew Smith scored 23 points to lead the 15-8 Jackets. Senior guards Lakin Cunagin and Conner Saylor added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Harlan placed no players in double figures but had the most balanced effort of the season on offense. Huff, Dylan Cox and Izack Saylor scored nine points each. Jaxson Perry and Eli Noe added eight each for the 5-21 Dragons.

“I had some young guys come off the bench and contribute. We’re probably deeper than I gave us credit for in terms of our future,” Akal said. “By this time of year, they start to get the feel of what they are doing. We made some shots that we hadn’t been making. We’ve shot it a lot better than last five games. Turnovers again killed us. We some costly turnovers down the stretch, and that comes with growth and experience.”

Harlan led 8-5 after.a Kobe Noe 3 with four minutes gone in the first quarter, but Williamsburg closed the quarter with a 16-2 run to take a 21-10 lead.

Two Cox 3-pointers cut the deficit to six, but the Jackets closed strong again and took a 35-25 lead into the break.

Williamsburg led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but a Huff 3 pulled the Dragons within 15 going into the final period.

Harlan returns action Friday at Harlan County. Williamsburg travels to Owsley County on Monday.

———

Williamsburg (72) — Reece Hatcher 8, Conner Saylor 11, Cooper Prewitt 7, Nate Goodin 7, Andrew Smith 23, Lakin Cunagin 15, Peyton Hamilton 1.

Harlan (58) — Jaxson Perry 8, Izack Saylor 9, Ethan Huff 9, Dylan Cox 9, Kobe Noe 7, Nate Montanaro 4, Eli Noe 8, Braxton Rowe 4.

Williamsburg 21 14 22 15 — 72

Harlan 10 15 17 16 — 58