Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 13

The Auburn Tigers (12-12) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

  • The Tigers score 69 points per game and give up 61.8, making them 113th in college basketball on offense and 120th defensively.
  • Tennessee ranks 11th-best in college basketball by pulling down 38.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 151st in college basketball (31 allowed per contest).
  • With 14 assists per game, the Tigers are 127th in college basketball.
  • Tennessee is committing 14.2 turnovers per game this season (97th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.3 turnovers per game (11th-best).
  • Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are ranked 89th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.
  • With 4.8 threes conceded per game, Tennessee is 37th in the nation. It is ceding a 27.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 40th in college basketball.
  • The Tigers take 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.

Auburn 2024-25 Stats

  • In 2024-25, the Tigers are 113th in the country offensively (69 points scored per game) and 120th on defense (61.8 points allowed).
  • Auburn is 261st in the country in rebounds per game (30.5) and 26th in rebounds allowed (27.4).
  • This season the Tigers are ranked 127th in college basketball in assists at 14 per game.
  • In terms of turnovers, Auburn is 227th in college basketball in committing them (16.2 per game). It is 21st-best in forcing them (20 per game).
  • In 2024-25 the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.8 per game) and rank 89th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).
  • Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.7% from beyond the arc, Auburn is 37th and 224th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
  • The Tigers attempt 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders
Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Talaysia Cooper 23 17.5 6 3.2 3.2 0.8 1
Ruby Whitehorn 23 13.1 4.5 1.7 1 0.4 0.8
Jewel Spear 21 12.4 2.9 1.5 1 0.1 2.6
Lazaria Spearman 23 11.3 6 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7
Samara Spencer 23 10.5 3.7 5.1 1.3 0.1 2

Auburn’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders
Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Deyona Gaston 23 21.9 6.9 1 1.2 1.1 0.1
Taliah Scott 3 20.3 5 2 2 0.3 5.3
Yuting Deng 6 10 2 0.3 0.7 0.2 2
Celia Sumbane 24 8.3 5 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.7
Taylen Collins 22 8.2 5.5 2.1 1.1 0.5 0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

  • February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET
  • February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET
  • February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
  • February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
  • February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
  • March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule

  • February 13 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
  • February 16 vs. Vanderbilt at 4:00 PM ET
  • February 23 at Alabama at 5:00 PM ET
  • February 27 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET
  • March 2 vs. Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13

