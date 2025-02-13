How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13 Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Auburn Tigers (12-12) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers score 69 points per game and give up 61.8, making them 113th in college basketball on offense and 120th defensively.

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in college basketball by pulling down 38.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 151st in college basketball (31 allowed per contest).

With 14 assists per game, the Tigers are 127th in college basketball.

Tennessee is committing 14.2 turnovers per game this season (97th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.3 turnovers per game (11th-best).

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are ranked 89th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

With 4.8 threes conceded per game, Tennessee is 37th in the nation. It is ceding a 27.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 40th in college basketball.

The Tigers take 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.

Auburn 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 113th in the country offensively (69 points scored per game) and 120th on defense (61.8 points allowed).

Auburn is 261st in the country in rebounds per game (30.5) and 26th in rebounds allowed (27.4).

This season the Tigers are ranked 127th in college basketball in assists at 14 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Auburn is 227th in college basketball in committing them (16.2 per game). It is 21st-best in forcing them (20 per game).

In 2024-25 the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.8 per game) and rank 89th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.7% from beyond the arc, Auburn is 37th and 224th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Tigers attempt 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 23 17.5 6 3.2 3.2 0.8 1 Ruby Whitehorn 23 13.1 4.5 1.7 1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 21 12.4 2.9 1.5 1 0.1 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 23 11.3 6 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 23 10.5 3.7 5.1 1.3 0.1 2

Auburn’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deyona Gaston 23 21.9 6.9 1 1.2 1.1 0.1 Taliah Scott 3 20.3 5 2 2 0.3 5.3 Yuting Deng 6 10 2 0.3 0.7 0.2 2 Celia Sumbane 24 8.3 5 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.7 Taylen Collins 22 8.2 5.5 2.1 1.1 0.5 0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule

February 13 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Vanderbilt at 4:00 PM ET

February 23 at Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

February 27 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: