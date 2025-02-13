How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13
Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Auburn Tigers (12-12) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers score 69 points per game and give up 61.8, making them 113th in college basketball on offense and 120th defensively.
- Tennessee ranks 11th-best in college basketball by pulling down 38.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 151st in college basketball (31 allowed per contest).
- With 14 assists per game, the Tigers are 127th in college basketball.
- Tennessee is committing 14.2 turnovers per game this season (97th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.3 turnovers per game (11th-best).
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are ranked 89th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.
- With 4.8 threes conceded per game, Tennessee is 37th in the nation. It is ceding a 27.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 40th in college basketball.
- The Tigers take 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.
Auburn 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 113th in the country offensively (69 points scored per game) and 120th on defense (61.8 points allowed).
- Auburn is 261st in the country in rebounds per game (30.5) and 26th in rebounds allowed (27.4).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 127th in college basketball in assists at 14 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Auburn is 227th in college basketball in committing them (16.2 per game). It is 21st-best in forcing them (20 per game).
- In 2024-25 the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (3.8 per game) and rank 89th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).
- Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.7% from beyond the arc, Auburn is 37th and 224th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- The Tigers attempt 80.8% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 19.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|23
|17.5
|6
|3.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1
|Ruby Whitehorn
|23
|13.1
|4.5
|1.7
|1
|0.4
|0.8
|Jewel Spear
|21
|12.4
|2.9
|1.5
|1
|0.1
|2.6
|Lazaria Spearman
|23
|11.3
|6
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|23
|10.5
|3.7
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|2
Auburn’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Deyona Gaston
|23
|21.9
|6.9
|1
|1.2
|1.1
|0.1
|Taliah Scott
|3
|20.3
|5
|2
|2
|0.3
|5.3
|Yuting Deng
|6
|10
|2
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|2
|Celia Sumbane
|24
|8.3
|5
|1.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.7
|Taylen Collins
|22
|8.2
|5.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET
Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Vanderbilt at 4:00 PM ET
- February 23 at Alabama at 5:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
