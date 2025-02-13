How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13
Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Texas Longhorns versus the Kentucky Wildcats is one of five games on the Thursday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Florida Gators at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
