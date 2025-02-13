How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13 Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Texas Longhorns versus the Kentucky Wildcats is one of five games on the Thursday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

