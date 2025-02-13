Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26
Published 5:37 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Miami Heat (25-27) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) for a contest between Southeast Division foes at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It’s the second matchup between the teams this year.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Favorite: –
Heat vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Heat
|Hawks
|109.8
|Points Avg.
|116.7
|110.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.1
|45.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Heat’s Top Players
- Tyler Herro’s statline this season includes 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Heat.
- Bam Adebayo is responsible for 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Heat are led by Herro from beyond the arc. He makes 3.7 shots from deep per game.
- Adebayo averages 0.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
- Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are important to the Hawks’ defensive performance.
Heat Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/12
|Thunder
|L 115-101
|Away
|+14.5
|2/13
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/2
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/7
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/10
|Magic
|W 112-106
|Away
|+6.5
|2/12
|Knicks
|L 149-148
|Away
|+8.5
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
