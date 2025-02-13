Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 13
Published 1:17 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at Pinnacle Bank Arena, one of the 10 games our computer model flagged in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Maryland +0.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-0.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: Campbell +3.5 vs. Northeastern
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at Northeastern Huskies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Campbell by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northeastern (-3.5)
- TV Channel: NESN
ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville State by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sam Houston (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Memphis -8.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Stony Brook +2.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Stony Brook by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Monmouth (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Tennessee State -1.5 vs. Eastern Illinois
- Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee State by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Queens -6.5 vs. Bellarmine
- Matchup: Queens Royals at Bellarmine Knights
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Queens by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Queens (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Utah -2.5 vs. Utah Tech
- Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Southern Utah by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern Utah (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist -1.5 vs. UT Arlington
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at UT Arlington Mavericks
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Cal Baptist by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cal Baptist (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana +1.5 vs. Western Illinois
- Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- Computer Projection: Southern Indiana by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Western Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.