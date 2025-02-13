Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 14
Published 5:17 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025
The college basketball slate on Friday, which includes the Northern Kentucky Norse squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix, should provide some fireworks. Our computer model is particularly high on 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Green Bay +7.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Kentucky by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -4.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCLA -1.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Jose State +5.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Niagara -1.5 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Niagara (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Louis +2.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rider +6.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Iona Gaels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Iona by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wright State +6.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Wright State Raiders at Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
