Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 12
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Top 25 teams will be in action across five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the California Golden Bears playing the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. For ATS picks for each game, see the piece below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Villanova 70
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.9 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-2.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Villanova-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, South Carolina 67
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 8.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)
Bet on the South Carolina-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Arizona State 68
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 11.0 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+15.5)
Bet on the Texas Tech-Arizona State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. California Golden Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 84, Cal 62
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 22.1 points
- Pick ATS: Cal (+23.5)
Bet on the Duke-Cal spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 79, Oklahoma 72
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 6.6 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+8.5)
Bet on the Missouri-Oklahoma spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.