NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 13
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Golden State Warriors playing the Houston Rockets.
Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 13
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: