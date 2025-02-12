NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 13 Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Golden State Warriors playing the Houston Rockets.

Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 13

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7.4 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 7.4 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)

Over (224.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA

KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

