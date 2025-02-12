NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for February 12
Published 6:39 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.
Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Wednesday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?
Email newsletter signup
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)
- New York’s record against the spread is 28-25-0.
- Against the spread, Atlanta is 26-28-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Knicks are 8-10.
- The Hawks have an ATS record of 5-4 as 8.5-point underdogs or greater.
Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM
Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- The Knicks’ 53 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 240.5 points 17 times.
- Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 19 of 54 outings.
- The average total in New York’s outings this year is 225.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
- The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 234.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
- The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the eighth-ranked Knicks.
- This game features the NBA’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 13th-ranked (Knicks) scoring defenses.
Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM
Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-325)
- This season, the Knicks have won 33 out of the 47 games, or 70.2%, in which they’ve been favored.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.
- This season, New York has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -325 on the moneyline.
- This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +260 or worse on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 76.5%.
Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.