NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for February 12

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Wednesday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

New York’s record against the spread is 28-25-0.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 26-28-0 this season.

Against the spread as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Knicks are 8-10.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 5-4 as 8.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





The Knicks’ 53 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 240.5 points 17 times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 19 of 54 outings.

The average total in New York’s outings this year is 225.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 234.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the eighth-ranked Knicks.

This game features the NBA’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 13th-ranked (Knicks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-325)

This season, the Knicks have won 33 out of the 47 games, or 70.2%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those games.

This season, New York has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -325 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +260 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 76.5%.

