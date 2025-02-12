LSU vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, February 25 Published 5:04 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) face the Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

LSU vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

LSU Stat Tennessee 77.0 Points For 74.3 72.3 Points Against 59.9 45.7% Field Goal % 45.1% 40.7% Opponent Field Goal % 36.7% 31.0% Three Point % 33.8% 31.9% Opponent Three Point % 27.5%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU’s Top Players

Camryn Carter leads the Tigers in points and assists. He averages 17.0 points per game while tacking on 2.7 assists.

LSU’s rebounding leader is Corey Chest, who grabs 7.4 per game.

The Tigers are led by Carter from long distance. He connects on 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Jordan Sears leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. Daimion Collins collects 1.6 blocks a contest to pace LSU.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.4 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.0 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.5 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, knocking down 3.4 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.8 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

LSU Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: