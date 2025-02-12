Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 12 Published 8:16 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 121 – Hawks 111

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Knicks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-9.8)

Knicks (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Knicks’ .528 ATS win percentage (28-25-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .481 mark (26-28-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 8-10 ATS record New York puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

New York’s games have gone over the total 60.4% of the time this season (32 out of 53), which is more often than Atlanta’s games have (31 out of 54).

The Knicks have a .702 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-14) this season, better than the .486 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (17-18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are allowing 111.8 points per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, averaging 117.8 points per game (fifth-best).

New York ranks best in the NBA by allowing only 41.1 rebounds per game. It ranks 23rd in the league by pulling down 43.1 boards per contest.

The Knicks rank 10th in the NBA with 27.6 assists per game.

New York ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 37.5% three-point percentage this season, the Knicks rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 12.8 threes per contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the league on offense (116.1 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.6 points conceded).

Atlanta collects 44.9 rebounds per game and give up 44.8 boards, ranking 10th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA.

Atlanta is the fifth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.2) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Hawks make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: