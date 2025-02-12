How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13

Ranked teams are on the Thursday college basketball schedule for 12 games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the USC Trojans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisville Cardinals at No. 23 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 6 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

